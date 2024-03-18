GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia and Viatris successfully close the transaction for the global research and development collaboration

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland - March 18, 2024

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that it has successfully closed the

transaction with Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, for

the global research and development collaboration, focused on the development

and commercialization of two innovative compounds, selatogrel and cenerimod,

discovered by Idorsia.

The upfront consideration of USD 350 million has now been fully paid by Viatris

to Idorsia.

Further details will be provided with the combined Full Year 2023 and First

Quarter 2024 financial reporting on April 25(th).

The selatogrel and cenerimod programs will be discussed at an upcoming R&D day

of our partner Viatris.

Notes to the editor

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned

to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best

of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission

to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide

access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1

billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments,

from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our

exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind

global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them,

and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health

challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the

U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn

more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn,

Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong

scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech -hub - Idorsia is

specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small

molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year

heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from

bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the

ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com)

media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com)

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

