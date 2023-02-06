GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia announces the results of REACT a Phase 3 study of clazosentan in patients following aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland - February 6, 2023

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announces the initial findings of REACT, a Phase

3 study which investigated the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in preventing

clinical deterioration due to delayed cerebral ischemia, in patients following

aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH). The study did not meet the primary

endpoint. The company will fully analyze the efficacy and safety data to

understand this unexpected result.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented:

"I am very disappointed with the negative result of REACT. The study was based

on strong scientific and medical rationale and executed diligently by a

committed team of experts at Idorsia and by the investigators. On behalf of

everyone at Idorsia, I'd like to thank the investigator teams and expert

advisors for their tireless support to conduct this study in such a challenging

medical condition."

The company will publish the data and interpretation in scientific literature in

due course.

About the REACT study(1) NCT03585270

(https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03585270)

REACT, a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-

group, Phase 3 study with clazosentan in patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid

hemorrhage (aSAH), assessed the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in preventing

clinical deterioration due to delayed cerebral ischemia, in adult patients

following aSAH. REACT included patients aged 18 to 70 years with World

Federation of Neurological Societies grades 1-4 after recovery from the

aneurysm-securing procedure and "thick and diffuse clots" on the admission CT

scan. REACT randomized 409 patients - treated either with microsurgical clipping

or endovascular coiling aneurysm securing procedures - in a 1:1 ratio to receive

placebo or clazosentan 15 mg/h. Patients were enrolled in the REACT study at 74

sites in 15 countries across North America and Europe. In general, the standard

of care for managing aSAH was allowed, and the administration of nimodipine

(oral or intravenous) was permitted if it was routine standard of care at the

site.

Notes to the editor

Clazosentan in aSAH(2-4)

An aSAH involves sudden life-threatening bleeding occurring in the subarachnoid

space. It is caused by the rupture of an aneurysm - a weak, bulging spot on the

wall of a cerebral artery. An emergency procedure (endovascular coiling or

microsurgical clipping) is required to secure the aneurysm to prevent

rebleeding.

The subarachnoid bleeding and subsequent release of endothelin-1 - a potent

vasoconstrictor produced mainly by the neighboring vascular endothelium - can

lead to cerebral vasospasm (constriction of arteries in the brain), which

usually starts 3 days after aSAH onset and peaks in intensity between 8 and 11

days. This diminishes blood flow to the brain, and about one-third of all aSAH

patients consequently experience worsening of their neurological condition.

Cerebral vasospasm is one of the leading secondary causes of disability in

patients with aSAH.

Clazosentan is a fast-acting, endothelin A (ET(A)) receptor antagonist, that

Idorsia has developed as a continuous intravenous infusion for the prevention of

clinical deterioration due to delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI) in patients

following aSAH. Clazosentan is approved for the prevention of cerebral

vasospasm, vasospasm-related cerebral infarction, and cerebral ischemic symptoms

after aSAH in Japan.

Previous global clinical studies with clazosentan(5)(-8)

Several studies have built our understanding of the role of clazosentan in

preventing cerebral vasospasm. In 2006, results were reported for clazosentan in

the prevention of angiographic vasospasm in patients with aSAH. The Phase 2

dose-finding study, CONSCIOUS 1, demonstrated dose-dependent prevention of

vasospasm.

This was followed by two Phase 3 studies, CONSCIOUS-2 and CONSCIOUS-3, to assess

the effect of clazosentan on the incidence of cerebral vasospasm-related

morbidity and all-cause mortality. In 2010, CONSCIOUS-2 showed that the 5 mg/h

dose of clazosentan was too low and did not allow a statistically significant

treatment effect to be observed, resulting in the premature termination of

CONSCIOUS-3. However, an exploratory analysis of the data collected in

CONSCIOUS-3 showed that a higher dose of clazosentan (15 mg/h) significantly

reduced cerebral vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality, with a

44% relative risk reduction (p=0.0074). The 15 mg/h dose also significantly

reduced the incidence of delayed ischemic neurological deficit (DIND), with a

54% relative risk reduction (p=0.0038). In addition, clazosentan reduced the

need for rescue therapy for vasospasm. Clazosentan did not improve long-term

clinical outcome in that study.

The studies confirmed the well-documented safety profile of clazosentan, which

has now been administered to more than 2000 patients around the world in a

controlled clinical setting. The side effects of clazosentan can be managed

according to clear protocol guidelines: hypotension can be mitigated using blood

pressure control with vasopressors in the ICU, while lung complications (such as

pulmonary edema) can be managed by avoiding excessive fluid administration so as

to maintain euvolemia.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities, and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong

scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech -hub - Idorsia is

specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small

molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad

portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of

professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art

facilities, and a strong balance sheet - the ideal constellation to translate

R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 1200 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

