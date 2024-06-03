|
03.06.2024 07:04:38
GNW-Adhoc: New data with daridorexant to be presented at SLEEP 2024
^Allschwil, Switzerland - June 3, 2024
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that new data with daridorexant,
Idorsia's dual orexin receptor antagonist for the treatment of adults with
insomnia, will be presented at SLEEP 2024 - the 38(th) Annual Meeting of the
Associated Professional Sleep Societies, taking place in Houston, Texas, from
June 1- 5, 2024.
Posters for daridorexant include the following:
* Kaufmann P, et al. Excretion of the dual orexin receptor antagonist
daridorexant into breast milk of healthy lactating women [0100]
* Muehlan C, et al. Nighttime safety of daridorexant: response to noise
stimuli, and effects on postural stability, walking and memory [0169]
* McCall W, et al. Dose-response of daridorexant in insomnia disorder: a meta-
analysis of phase 2 and 3 studies [0414]
* Winter Y, et al. Real-world data and health-related quality of life in
treatment of chronic insomnia with daridorexant [0415](*)
The abstracts can be found in the SLEEP 2024 Abstract supplement
(https://www.sleepmeeting.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/sleep-apss-annual-
meeting-abstracts-2024.pdf).
In addition to the poster presentations, Idorsia is hosting a commercial and
medical booth (#211) and a product theater at SLEEP 2024.
(*)This research is independent of Idorsia.
Notes to the editor
About daridorexant
Daridorexant is Idorsia's dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA) which blocks
the binding of the wake-promoting orexin neuropeptides. Rather than inducing
sleep through broad inhibition of brain activity, daridorexant only blocks the
activation of orexin receptors. Daridorexant is commercially available as
QUVIVIQ in the US, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the UK, Canada, Austria,
and France, and is approved throughout the EU.
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more
opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we
will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong
scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is
specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small
molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 25-year
heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the
pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from
bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the
ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.
Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017
and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our
ambitious targets.
For further information, please contact
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com
media.relations@idorsia.com
www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
