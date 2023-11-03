|
GNW-Adhoc: New Phase 3 data with aprocitentan for patients with resistant hypertension has been presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2023
^Allschwil, Switzerland - November 3, 2023
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) announced today that further data for aprocitentan,
Idorsia's investigational dual endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment
of patients with resistant hypertension, were presented as an oral presentation
entitled "Effects of aprocitentan on blood pressure lowering and proteinuria in
patients with chronic kidney disease and resistant hypertension
(https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2023/program-
abstract.aspx?controlId=3944397)" by George Bakris, MD, at the American Society
of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023.
Patients with hypertension can often successfully control their blood pressure
by combining a healthier lifestyle with effective medication. However,
approximately 10% of patients have resistant hypertension where the blood
pressure remains high despite receiving at least three antihypertensive
medications of different pharmacological classes, including a diuretic, at
optimal doses.
The Phase 3 PRECISION study demonstrated both the safety and the efficacy of
aprocitentan to significantly lower blood pressure (BP) in patients with
resistant hypertension on top of at least three antihypertensive medications of
different classes, including a diuretic. Detailed results were published in The
Lancet and presented as a Late-Breaking Science presentation during the American
Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in November 2022. More details and
commentary can be found in the dedicated press release
(https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/media-release-
details?newsId=2869821) and an investor webcast
(https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/Apro-session-AHA-
2022) featuring Prof. Markus Schlaich, an investigator in PRECISION.
The presentation at ASN Kidney Week 2023 focused on the effect of aprocitentan
on BP in a subgroup of 162 patients with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease
(CKD), defined by an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 15 to
