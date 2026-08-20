GNW-News: BioNTech präsentiert auf der WCLC 2026 Fortschritte ihrer spätklinischen Pipeline bei Lungenkrebs und erste globale Daten zur innovativen Behandlun...

^* Pumitamig in Kombination mit dem gegen B7H3 gerichteten Elfetabart

Drozuntecan liefert die ersten Daten bei Lungenkrebs für die Kombination

eines bispezifischen PD-(L)1xVEGF-Immunmodulators mit einem Antikörper-

Wirkstoff-Konjugat und unterstreicht damit BioNTechs Fokus auf innovative

Kombinationstherapiestrategien

* Aktualisierte Daten zum Gesamtüberleben für Gotistobart aus der klinischen

Phase-3-Studie PRESERVE-003 erweitern die wachsende Evidenzbasis für diesen

Chemotherapie-freien Behandlungsansatz in der Zweit- und Spätlinientherapie

des fortgeschrittenen Plattenepithelkarzinoms der Lunge nach vorangegangener

Immuntherapie

* BioNTech treibt ein diversifiziertes Entwicklungsprogramm zur Behandlung von

Lungenkrebs voran, das mehr als 16 laufende klinische Studien über

verschiedene Subtypen, Biomarker und Behandlungsszenarien hinweg umfasst,

darunter fünf laufende klinische Phase-3-Studien sowie zwei Studien zu

innovativen Kombinationstherapien

MAINZ, Deutschland, 20. August 2026 - BioNTech SE

(https://www.biontech.com/de/de/home.html) (Nasdaq: BNTX,?BioNTech" oder?das

Unternehmen") wird auf der World Conference on Lung Cancer (?WCLC") 2026 der

International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (?IASLC") neue klinische

Daten aus ihrer diversifizierten Pipeline zur Behandlung von Lungenkrebs

präsentieren. Die Konferenz findet vom 12. bis 15. September 2026 in Seoul,

Südkorea, statt.

Die Bandbreite der präsentierten Daten unterstreicht die jüngsten Fortschritte

bei den strategisch wichtigsten Produktkandidaten Pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545)

und Gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392) sowie bei den mRNA-basierten

Krebsimmuntherapieansätzen von BioNTech. Sie verdeutlichen zudem das Potenzial

von BioNTechs Pipeline im Bereich der Lungenkrebsbehandlung. In einer Late-

Breaking-Präsentation werden darüber hinaus Daten aus einer Studie zur

innovativen Kombination der zwei Therapieansätze Pumitamig und dem gegen B7H3

gerichteten Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugat-Kandidaten (antibody-drug conjugate,

?ADC") Elfetabart Drozuntecan (Elfe-D oder BNT324/DB-1311) vorgestellt. Diese

Daten sind die ersten Ergebnisse für eine Kombinationstherapie bei Lungenkrebs,

die einen bispezifischen PD-(L)1xVEGF-Immunmodulator und einen ADC kombiniert.

?Fortschritte in der Behandlung von Lungenkrebs bedeuten für uns zweierlei:

Behandlungsergebnisse für Patientinnen und Patienten verbessern sowie neue

Perspektiven für diejenigen, die auf heutige Standardtherapien nicht ausreichend

ansprechen", sagte Prof. Dr. Özlem Türeci, Mitgründerin und Chief Medical

Officer von BioNTech.?Die Daten, die wir auf der diesjährigen WCLC

präsentieren, liefern weitere klinische Daten für unsere spätklinischen

Entwicklungsprogramme Gotistobart und Pumitamig. Zugleich tragen sie dazu bei,

die Rolle innovativer Immunmodulatoren in Bereichen mit hohem ungedecktem

medizinischem Bedarf beim Lungenkrebs weiter zu definieren. Darüber hinaus

stellen wir erstmals klinische Daten zur Kombination zweier innovativer

Therapieansätze beim Lungenkrebs vor. Diese Daten sind Teil unserer Evaluierung

von Pumitamig als potenzielle Schlüsseltherapie für Kombinationsstrategien mit

komplementären Wirkmechanismen. Insgesamt bilden die auf der WCLC vorgestellten

Daten eine wichtige Grundlage für die nächsten Schritte in unseren klinischen

Entwicklungsprogrammen und unterstützen zugleich unser übergeordnetes Ziel, die

Behandlungsmöglichkeiten für Patientinnen und Patienten mit Lungenkrebs zu

erweitern."

Highlights aus BioNTechs Präsentationen auf der WCLC 2026:

Innovative Kombinationsstudie mit Pumitamig, das in Zusammenarbeit mit Bristol

Myers Squibb Company (?BMS") entwickelt wird, und Elfetabart Drozuntecan, das in

Kollaboration mit Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. (?DualityBio") entwickelt

wird:

* Fortgeschrittener/metastasierter kleinzelliger und nicht-kleinzelliger

Lungenkrebs: Erste Daten aus der globalen Phase-1/2-Studie (NCT06892548

(http://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06892548)) werden vorgestellt, in der

der innovative Kombinationsansatz aus Pumitamig und dem gegen B7H3

gerichteten Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugat-Kandidat Elfetabart Drozuntecan

bei Patientinnen und Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem oder metastasiertem

kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs (small-cell lung cancer,?SCLC") oder nicht-

kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs untersucht wird. Die Daten unterstreichen

BioNTechs Fokus auf innovative Kombinationstherapiestrategien.

Gotistobart - ein Kandidat für die selektive Eliminierung von regulatorischen T-

Zellen in der Mikroumgebung des Tumors, der auf CTLA-4 abzielt und in

Zusammenarbeit mit OncoC4, Inc. (?OncoC4") entwickelt wird:

* Zweit- und spätere Behandlungslinien beim Plattenepithelkarzinom der Lunge:

Aktualisierte Daten zum Gesamtüberleben (overall survival) aus dem ersten

Teil der Phase-3-Studie PRESERVE-003 (NCT05671510

(https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05671510)) mit Gotistobart bei

Patientinnen und Patienten mit Plattenepithelkarzinom der Lunge (squamous

non-small cell lung cancer,?squamous NSCLC"), deren Erkrankung nach einer

vorangegangenen Anti-PD-(L)1-Therapie fortgeschritten war, vorgestellt. Die

Ergebnisse erweitern die wachsende Evidenzbasis Afür diesen Chemotherapie-

freien Behandlungsansatz. Der zweite, zulassungsrelevante Teil der Studie

läuft derzeit.

Alle Abstracts sind auf der Webseite des WCLC-Kongresses

(https://cattendee.abstractsonline.com/meeting/21487?view=appendToCards&initialS

earchId=3&searchId=3)verfügbar. Weitere Informationen zu BioNTechs Pipeline im

Bereich Lungenkrebs sind hier zu finden.

Alle Details zu den Präsentationen:

+-----------------------+---------------------------+--------------------------+

| | |Abstract-Nummer/Details |

|Produktkandidat |Abstract-Titel |der Präsentation |

+-----------------------+---------------------------+--------------------------+

| | |Abstract # OA14.01 |

| |Pumitamig (PD-L1 x VEGF-A |Oral Presentation |

| |bsAb) + Elfetabart |The Breakthrough |

| |Drozuntecan (Elfe-D, B7H3 |Immunotherapy for Advanced|

| |ADC) in Patients with |NSCLC |

|Pumitamig + Elfetabart |Advanced/Metastatic Lung |15.09.2026; 12:30 - 13:45 |

|Drozuntecan |Cancer (NSCLC or SCLC) |KST |

+-----------------------+---------------------------+--------------------------+

| | |Abstract #MO04.09 |

| | |Mini-Oral-Session |

| |First-line Pumitamig (PD-L1|Novel Therapeutics and |

| |× VEGF-A bsAb) Plus |Molecular Insights in |

| |Chemotherapy in |Thymic Malignancies and |

| |Unresectable Malignant |Pleural Mesothelioma |

| |Mesothelioma: Long-term PFS|13.09.2026; 16:45 - 18:00 |

| |and OS |KST |

| +---------------------------+--------------------------+

| | |Abstract #P2.330 |

| |ROSETTA Lung?201: A Phase |Poster |

| |3 Trial of Pumitamig |Clinical Trials in |

| |Monotherapy vs Durvalumab |Progress |

| |in Unresectable Stage III |14.09.2026; 10:30 - 12:00 |

| |NSCLC Post-Chemoradiation |KST |

| +---------------------------+--------------------------+

| | |Abstract #P2.355 |

| |ROSETTA Lung-202: A Phase |Poster |

| |3 trial of first-line |Clinical Trials in |

| |pumitamig monotherapy vs |Progress |

| |pembrolizumab in locally |14.09.2026; 10:30 - 12:00 |

|Pumitamig |advanced/metastatic NSCLC |KST |

+-----------------------+---------------------------+--------------------------+

| | |Abstract #MO07.04 |

| |Gotistobart vs Docetaxel in|Mini-Oral-Session |

| |Metastatic Squamous NSCLC |Novel Immunotherapeutic |

| |After PD-(L)1 Progression: |Strategies in mNSCLC |

| |Updated Overall Survival of|14.09.2026; 17:00 - 18:15 |

|Gotistobart |the stage 1 of PRESERVE-003|KST |

+-----------------------+---------------------------+--------------------------+

| | |Abstract #MO06.03 |

| | |Mini-Oral-Session |

| | |Emerging Precision |

| | |Approaches in |

| | |Perioperative Therapy for |

| | |Resectable NSCLC |

| | |Integrating Targeted |

| |Neoadjuvant BNT116 + |Therapy, Immunotherapy, |

| |Cemiplimab + Carboplatin + |Biomarkers, and Multimodal|

| |Paclitaxel in Resectable |Strategies |

| |NSCLC: Preliminary Results |14.09.2026; 15:30 - 16:45 |

|BNT116 |From a Phase I Trial |KST |

+-----------------------+---------------------------+--------------------------+

About BioNTech in Lung Cancer Treatment

Lung cancer is one of BioNTech's key focus areas. Through a diversified

portfolio of investigational next-generation immunomodulators, ADCs and mRNA-

based cancer immunotherapies, the Company is pursuing multiple approaches

designed to address significant unmet needs for patients across lung cancer

subtypes, histologies and treatment settings. BioNTech's clinical pipeline

encompasses both monotherapies and combinations with standard of care

treatments, as well as novel-novel combination regimens aimed at delivering

differentiated therapeutic profiles for the treatment of patients with lung

cancer. With 16 ongoing lung cancer trials, including five pivotal Phase 3 and

two novel-novel combination trials, BioNTech is advancing a comprehensive

development strategy with the aim of improving outcomes for patients across the

continuum of lung cancer.

About BioNTech

BioNTech is a global next generation biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel

investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. In oncology,

BioNTech is committed to transforming how cancer is treated. Its ambition is to

develop innovative medicines with pan-tumor or synergistic potential to address

cancer from multiple angles and across the full continuum of the disease from

early- to late-stage. Its growing late-stage oncology pipeline comprises

complementary treatment approaches spanning immunomodulators, antibody drug

conjugates, and mRNA cancer immunotherapies. BioNTech has partnered with

multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators leveraging

complementary expertise and resources to accelerate innovation and drive

progress, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Duality Biologics, Genentech, a member

of the Roche Group, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com

(https://www.biontech.com/int/en/home.html).

BioNTech Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not

limited to, statements concerning: the initiation, timing, progress and results

of BioNTech's research and development programs in oncology, including the

targeted timing and number of additional potentially registrational trials;

BioNTech's and its collaborators' current and future preclinical and clinical

trials in oncology, including the investigational bispecific immunomodulator

pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545) in unresectable malignant mesothelioma, the

investigational anti-CTLA-4 antibody gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392) in metastatic

squamous NSCLC, the investigational B7H3-targeted ADC elfetabart drozuntecan

(BNT324/DB-1311) in combination with pumitamig in (N)SCLC, and the

investigational mRNA cancer immunotherapy candidate BNT116 in resectable NSCLC;

the nature and characterization of and timing for release of clinical data

across BioNTech's platforms, which is subject to peer review, regulatory review

and market interpretation; the planned next steps in BioNTech's pipeline

programs, including, but not limited to, statements regarding timing or plans

for initiation or enrollment of clinical trials, or submission for and receipt

of product approvals and potential commercialization with respect to BioNTech's

product candidates; and the potential safety and efficacy of BioNTech's product

candidates. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by

terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans,"

"aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential,"

"continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology,

although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on BioNTech's

current expectations and beliefs of future events and are neither promises nor

guarantees. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking

statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and

other factors, many of which are beyond BioNTech's control, and which could

cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or

implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties

include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints,

commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, projected data release

timelines, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch

dates, as well as risks associated with preclinical and clinical data, including

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ability to produce comparable clinical results in future clinical trials; the

timing of and BioNTech's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for

its product candidates; discussions with regulatory agencies regarding timing

and requirements for additional clinical trials; the impact of tariffs and

escalations in trade policy; BioNTech's ability to identify research

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and willingness of BioNTech's third-party collaborators to continue research and

development activities relating to BioNTech's development candidates and

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are alleged to arise from the use of products and product candidates developed

or manufactured by BioNTech; BioNTech's and its collaborators' ability to

commercialize and market its product candidates, if approved; BioNTech's ability

to manage its development and related expenses; regulatory and political

developments; BioNTech's ability to effectively scale its production

capabilities and manufacture its products and product candidates; risks relating

to the global financial system and markets; and other factors not known to

BioNTech at this time.

You should review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk

Factors" in BioNTech's Report on Form 6-K for the period ended June 30, 2026 and

in subsequent filings made by BioNTech with the SEC, which are available on the

SEC's website at www.sec.gov

(https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wWX397YTcxvvpWa69qHeCa3ocwICL3LKkCFv

U6nIXuAwAgjA7gtVLE8u2Wj4BPQHHBiQix2eU12JI57gN4vlzqJNiFiM7OSlDCWvCEbZ5xJeOQzCH88E

eS7L1hPs6jywGrKQNRALdEOKh-

f9LtXQ36QX2i6bjUxxyzrmrq4yCrsQ2HEX3oBdyL3n5FFEnFo8h1qH0M8FgGY07lwjQIG50rqHOJBj_7

JbLhzg5AUsn8X9Rcpu1S9Sjp5mop1e3Cwr). These forward-looking statements speak only

as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, BioNTech disclaims any

intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking

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CONTACTS

Media Relations

Jasmina Alatovic

Media@biontech.de (mailto:Media@biontech.de)

Investor Relations

Douglas Maffei, PhD

Investors@biontech.de (mailto:Investors@biontech.de)

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