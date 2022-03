Go 1.18 arrives with much-anticipated generics

Go 1.18, featuring highly anticipated generics capabilities, is now generally available as a production release.Downloadable at go.dev as of March 15, Go 1.18 introduces support for generic code using parameterized types. Generics has been called the most significant change to the Go programming language since the release of Go 1.0 in 2012. It was also the most-requested feature by Go programmers.[ Also on InfoWorld: How Docker broke in half ]Subsequent releases will provide additional support for more complicated generic use cases. Users can learn about the feature via a generics tutorial and release notes.To read this article in full, please click here