Go developers are catching on to generics — survey

Generics, added to the Go programming language in March, is already seeing quick adoption, although developers are running into some limitations of the initial implementation.These findings were included in the Go Developer Survey 2022 Q2 Results, published on September 8. A large majority of survey respondents, 86%, were aware that generics had been included in the Go 1.18 release, and 26% said they already had started using generics in their Go code. More than half of the respondents, 54%, reported being open to using generics but did not yet have a specific need for them.To read this article in full, please click here