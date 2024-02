Go language hits top 10 in the Tiobe index

Google’s Go language, or golang, has reached its highest position ever in the Tiobe language popularity index. The language, now in the eighth ranked position for language popularity, has been slowly climbing for the past several years.Go, which is probably best known as the language used to develop Docker and Kubernetes, climbed to the top 10 in the Tiobe index a year ago, but its current position is the highest ever.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel