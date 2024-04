Go language shines for AI-powered workloads, survey says

The Go programming language is viewed by developers who build AI -powered applications and services as a strong platform for running those workloads. Nevertheless, Python is viewed by Go developers as the language to use when starting AI-powered work, according to a recent survey of Go developers.In the semi-annual Go Developer Survey for 2024, conducted in January and February by the Go team at Google, survey respondents who build AI-powered applications and services shared a sense that Go was a strong platform for running these types of workloads in production. A majority of respondents working with AI-powered applications already use Go or would like to migrate to Go for AI workloads.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel