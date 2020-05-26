GoalsMapper offered a month's free subscription for financial advisers

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial advisers in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand who were using GoalsMapper benefited from up to a month's free subscription on the platform in April. This initiative costs the GoalsMapper team approximately USD$70,000 in revenue.

Some financial advisors have taken a hit to their incomes, ever since stricter movement restrictions were implemented in the region. They are now turning to GoalsMapper to support them in online meetings with clients.

"During the Circuit Breaker period, financial advisers are not able to conduct face-to-face meetings with clients. The current situation has caused us to expedite the pace of using technology to explore new ways of working and connecting with clients," said Alfred Chia, CEO of SingCapital Pte Ltd, a leading MAS-licensed Financial Advisory Firm.

GoalsMapper is currently used by more than 1,600 financial advisers in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand from major insurers such as AIA, Prudential and AXA.

"We know that the restrictions require financial advisers to make a big shift in how they work. There has also been recent reports on people deferring their insurance premium payments due to changes in their financial situations. This is a difficult time for financial advisers and we hope to better support them in this pandemic," said Dato' Wayne Chen, CEO, GoalsMapper.

Bringing consultations online

Financial advisers traditionally use paper, pen or excel to help clients chart out their financial goals and needs when planning for the future. The GoalsMapper application revolutionises this process.

Financial advisers simply need to key in their client's information such as a housing mortgage, children's education expenses and their ideal retirement ages, and the platform will generate automated charts that enable them to visualise the cash that they require to achieve these life goals. Please refer to Annex A for more features of the platform.

Through presenting visual charts of their clients' financial situation, advisers are better equipped to have more in depth online consultations with clients. The platform also enables people to simultaneously plan and account for multiple financial goals and scenarios.

Revolutionising meetings for financial advisors

The software was developed based on advice and feedback from over 30 veteran financial planners across various agencies. GoalsMapper was introduced to the market in May 2018.

The founding team, comprising Chief Executive Officer, Dato' Wayne Chen and Chief Technology Officer, Pok Siau Kua, invested their own resources of approximately S$250,000 into the development of the platform.

GoalsMapper has been awarded as InsurTech of the Year by the 4th Asia Trusted Life Agents & Advisers Awards 2019.

About GoalsMapper

GoalsMapper™ is a fintech / insurtech company in Singapore with the vision to redefine financial planning, through its real-time, scenario-based and customer-facing financial planning software.

GoalsMapper™ leverages smart technology to allow advisers to take in consumer's financial information and present them in simple-to-understand and powerful charts. We enable consultants to assist clients to plan out multiple financial goals and multiple life scenarios to ensure that they are prepared for their financial future and make smarter financial decisions.

Visit https://www.goalsmapper.com to find out more.

Annex A

GoalsMapper Features

GoalsMapper's features are developed to foster an interactive and collaborative financial planning session between financial advisers and their clients.

Real-time charts Our GoalsMapper chart gives our clients greater clarity in their financial needs. Financial advisers can offer bespoke advice that best meets their insurance and investments needs. Goals Panel Our goals panel allows financial advisers to take all their clients' financial goals into consideration during the planning. The unique feature about the goals panel is that it allows advisers to take into account multiple goals. Scenario-based planning Our scenario-based planning feature gives financial advisers the ability to create simulations of various possible scenarios for their clients, and illustrate how each scenario impacts their clients' finances. Shortfall Calculator Our shortfall calculator identifies a personalised shortfall. This shortfall refers to various gaps in a person's financial plans e.g. running out of cash for retirement. It is no longer statistics based planning or budget based planning. These are figures calculated based on the precise needs and lifestyles of clients. Affordability Calculator Our affordability calculator gives people transparency and assurance. It gives them the ability to make informed financial decisions.

GoalsMapper is available for a subscription of S $89 monthly and S $888 annually.

