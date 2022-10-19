GOBankingRates Announces The Best Credit Cards Rankings

Whether you're seeking the best rewards program or looking for airline and other travel perks, CardCritics, GOBankingRates' resident credit card experts, have all the answers to your credit card needs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help Americans find the best credit cards for their needs, CardCritics, GOBankingRates' resident credit card experts, conducted a detailed evaluation to uncover the Best Credit Cards available now.

"For this year's Best Credit Cards, CardCritics looked at the credit card offerings from banks with over $100 billion in total assets as well as the largest three credit unions in terms of total assets. This led us to analyze 143 individual credit cards within 5 distinct categories with 5,267 individual data points across 53 scoring factors," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates . "With new scoring factors such as accessibility, caps on rewards, and individual Point/Mile Valuations, this year's Best Credit Card franchise is the most in-depth and wholesale overview of credit cards we have ever undertaken."

CardCritics determined the Top 10 credit cards in these six popular categories:

Critics' Choice Credit Cards

Capital One SavorOne Rewards

American Express Blue Cash Preferred®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Union Bank® Platinum™ Visa®

BankAmericard®

Click here to see the winner and full list of the Critics' Choice Credit Cards

Best Travel Credit Cards

Capital One Venture X Rewards

Capital One VentureOne Rewards

Barclays JetBlue Plus Mastercard

Wells Fargo Autograph

Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority

Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Travel Credit Cards

Best Cash Back Credit Cards

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Capital One SavorOne Rewards

American Express Blue Cash Preferred®

Chase Freedom Flex

PNC Cash Rewards® Visa®

Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Cash Back Credit Cards

Best Rewards Credit Cards

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

American Express Blue Cash Preferred®

Capital One VentureOne Rewards

Wells Fargo Autograph

Capital One SavorOne Rewards

Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Rewards Credit Cards

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Union Bank® Platinum™ Visa®

BankAmericard®

Capital One SavorOne Rewards

Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum

Fifth Third Truly Simple®

Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Best Airline Credit Cards

Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express

Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority

Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier

Chase United Quest

Chase United Gateway

Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Airline Credit Cards

There are hundreds of cards to pick from in the marketplace, but many Americans are on the same page when it comes to not liking annual membership fees, according to a new survey by GOBankingRates. The survey also revealed more than one surprising discovery about how Americans are using their credit cards.

"We are always striving to educate our readers so they can make the best financial decisions for their own situation and our deeply researched Best Credit Cards rankings are another effective way we can do that," said Don Sena, SVP of Content at GOBankingRates . "We found the top credit cards across a wide range of categories, so readers can feel empowered to pick the best card, whether they're looking to save on travel, get cash back or use their regular purchases to earn rewards."

If you have any questions or wish to speak to a GOBankingRates editorial representative, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Rob Poindexter

GOBankingRates.com

rpoindexter@consumertrack.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gobankingrates-announces-the-best-credit-cards-rankings-301652921.html

SOURCE GOBankingRates