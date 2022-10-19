|
19.10.2022 13:00:00
GOBankingRates Announces The Best Credit Cards Rankings
Whether you're seeking the best rewards program or looking for airline and other travel perks, CardCritics, GOBankingRates' resident credit card experts, have all the answers to your credit card needs
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help Americans find the best credit cards for their needs, CardCritics, GOBankingRates' resident credit card experts, conducted a detailed evaluation to uncover the Best Credit Cards available now.
"For this year's Best Credit Cards, CardCritics looked at the credit card offerings from banks with over $100 billion in total assets as well as the largest three credit unions in terms of total assets. This led us to analyze 143 individual credit cards within 5 distinct categories with 5,267 individual data points across 53 scoring factors," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "With new scoring factors such as accessibility, caps on rewards, and individual Point/Mile Valuations, this year's Best Credit Card franchise is the most in-depth and wholesale overview of credit cards we have ever undertaken."
CardCritics determined the Top 10 credit cards in these six popular categories:
Capital One SavorOne Rewards
American Express Blue Cash Preferred®
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Union Bank® Platinum™ Visa®
BankAmericard®
Click here to see the winner and full list of the Critics' Choice Credit Cards
Capital One Venture X Rewards
Capital One VentureOne Rewards
Barclays JetBlue Plus Mastercard
Wells Fargo Autograph
Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority
Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Travel Credit Cards
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Capital One SavorOne Rewards
American Express Blue Cash Preferred®
Chase Freedom Flex
PNC Cash Rewards® Visa®
Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Cash Back Credit Cards
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
American Express Blue Cash Preferred®
Capital One VentureOne Rewards
Wells Fargo Autograph
Capital One SavorOne Rewards
Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Rewards Credit Cards
Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Union Bank® Platinum™ Visa®
BankAmericard®
Capital One SavorOne Rewards
Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum
Fifth Third Truly Simple®
Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express
Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority
Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier
Chase United Quest
Chase United Gateway
Click here to see the winner and full list of the Best Airline Credit Cards
There are hundreds of cards to pick from in the marketplace, but many Americans are on the same page when it comes to not liking annual membership fees, according to a new survey by GOBankingRates. The survey also revealed more than one surprising discovery about how Americans are using their credit cards.
"We are always striving to educate our readers so they can make the best financial decisions for their own situation and our deeply researched Best Credit Cards rankings are another effective way we can do that," said Don Sena, SVP of Content at GOBankingRates. "We found the top credit cards across a wide range of categories, so readers can feel empowered to pick the best card, whether they're looking to save on travel, get cash back or use their regular purchases to earn rewards."
