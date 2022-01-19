GOBankingRates Celebrates a Landmark Occasion With Their 10th Annual Best Banks Rankings for 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide as much information as possible to its growing audience of over 7 million, GOBankingRates is thrilled to share the Best Banks and Credit Unions of 2022 .

"For Best Banks 2022, GOBankingRates looked at the largest 100 Banks in terms of total assets, the top 50 largest Credit Unions in terms of total assets, and Online Banks with over $1 billion in total assets all pulled from FDIC data and NCUA data," said Andrew Murray, Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates . "This led us to analyze 179 financial institutions across 9 categories with 6,996 individual data points across 65 scoring factors."

Best Savings Accounts 2022

Sallie Mae Bank

Axos Bank

Monifi

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Quontic Bank

Synchrony Bank

Comenity Bank

Ally Bank

Chime

TAB Bank

Best Checking Accounts 2022

JPMorgan Chase Bank

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

T-Mobile Money

Discover Bank

Ally Bank

Axos Bank

PNC Bank

KeyBank

Arvest Bank

Best CD Rates and Accounts 2022

Quontic Bank

First Internet Bank

Comenity Bank

Synchrony Bank

Ally Bank

TIAA

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Discover Bank

TAB Bank

Sallie Mae Bank

Best Money Market Accounts 2022

Ally Bank

CIT Bank

First Internet Bank

BankDirect

TIAA

Sallie Mae Bank

Synchrony Bank

Discover Bank

Truist Bank

Quontic Bank

Best Regional Banks 2022

KeyBank

Truist Bank

Fifth Third Bank

The Huntington National Bank

BMO Harris Bank

Regions Bank

First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company

TD Bank

Bank of the West

Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company

Best Online Banks 2022

Ally Bank

Discover Bank

TIAA

Axos Bank

First Internet Bank

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Synchrony Bank

Quontic Bank

Sallie Mae Bank

Comenity Bank

Best National Banks 2022

U.S. Bank

JPMorgan Chase Bank

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

PNC Bank

Best Credit Unions 2022

Navy Federal Credit Union

Eastman Credit Union

Police & Fire Federal Credit Union

Wings Financial Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union

American Airlines Federal Credit Union

Patelco Credit Union

Ent Credit Union

Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union

In addition, for the second year in a row, GOBankingRates will be sharing their list of Top 100 Banks . "For 2022 we have also broken down our Top 100 Banks by region to give our audience an even more accurate idea for the best banks in their area," said Murray. "Best Banks 2022 builds upon everything great about past iterations while continuing to dive more deeply into data to bring our audience the most accurate picture of the banking landscape as possible during these unprecedented times"

With a decade's worth of rankings under their belt, GOBankingRates strives to consistently provide the most current and relevant research in order to help readers continue to find the very best products for achieving their specific financial goals no matter where in the country they are. "GOBankingRates is dedicated to helping our readers Live Richer™, and our annual Best Banks ranking is core to this mission," said Jeff Bartlett, President of GOBankingRates . "Our in-house research team has analyzed hundreds of banks and credit unions across the U.S. to find the best institutions and accounts available in 2022, so that our audience can make wise choices when it comes to where they are putting their money . In addition to empowering our readers, we are also happy to give recognition to those banks and credit unions that are outstanding in their fields."

