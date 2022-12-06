GoDaddy's Managed WooCommerce Stores Are Basically a Cheat Code for Scaling E-commerce

The new solution allows merchants to sell wherever customers shop through flexible and fully managed WordPress e-commerce stores

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy, Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, is bringing new innovation to the WordPress community by offering a multi-channel commerce platform optimized for growing businesses. GoDaddy's highly anticipated Managed WooCommerce Stores solution is fully managed and streamlines operating a WordPress online store. While WordPress normally requires entrepreneurs to maintain a complex technology stack, GoDaddy's Managed WooCommerce Stores house everything needed to sell online, in person, and across popular marketplaces and social platforms from one built-in experience.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9011151-godaddy-managed-woocommerce-stores/

On GoDaddy's new platform, business owners can create unlimited staff accounts, integrate point-of-sale (POS) transactions, send professional emails and automated abandoned cart recovery, as well as view and manage cross-channel inventory, product catalog, shipping, payments and more. And for the first time in WooCommerce stores, entrepreneurs can easily sell in-person and across marketplaces and social channels, like Google, Etsy, eBay, Walmart and Amazon through one unified dashboard and without downloading additional plugins.

GoDaddy's Managed WooCommerce Stores include more than 25 premium extensions that offer small businesses and developers the flexibility and enhanced functionality WordPress is known for at no extra cost. Plus, GoDaddy's team of WooCommerce experts manage the WordPress and WooCommerce software, plugins and extensions of the Stores, so busy entrepreneurs can focus on growing their business rather than managing their tech.

"With our new Managed WooCommerce Stores offering, we wanted to manage complexity and ensure ease-of-use, yet deliver the nearly infinite flexibility of WordPress to empower growing businesses to operate at peak performance while selling exactly the way they want," said Osama Beider, President of GoDaddy Commerce. "GoDaddy is one of the largest providers of WordPress solutions, and we're committed to ensuring businesses with more complex needs can also access seamless e-commerce solutions."

Managed WooCommerce Stores join GoDaddy's suite of connected commerce offerings and work seamlessly with GoDaddy POS to unify online and in-person sales, so businesses can provide enhanced capabilities like buy online, pickup in-store. As part of the GoDaddy Commerce ecosystem, Managed WooCommerce Stores include GoDaddy Payments built-in, enabling businesses to save an average of 20% on card processing when compared to other leading providers, thanks to GoDaddy Payments' industry-low transaction fees of 2.3% + 30 cents for online and 2.3% flat for in-person sales. Even Apple Pay can be set up with a single click—unlocking digital wallet payments with no plugin required.

GoDaddy's Managed WooCommerce Store platform is hosted on high-performance Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud servers and fine-tuned to deliver faster page loads and server response times. Businesses can easily add more plugins as their business scales, and the software will always be kept up to date, including PHP versions, WordPress + WooCommerce, plugins and extensions. This new offering leverages the expertise and technology from GoDaddy's acquisitions of Poynt and Pagely in 2021, SkyVerge in 2020 and Sellbrite in 2019.

"Pagely has served major media, public sector and Fortune 1000 clientele for over a decade with skillfully managed WordPress hosting solutions," said Joshua Strebel, co-founder and CEO at Pagely. "GoDaddy and Pagely have teamed up to raise the bar for our current and future commerce customers with the launch of Managed WooCommerce Stores."

As part of the launch, GoDaddy is offering three Managed WooCommerce Store tiers. Businesses are encouraged to try GoDaddy's Managed WooCommerce Stores through a free 14-day trial.

Learn more about GoDaddy's Managed WooCommerce Stores here. Entrepreneurs can also call 1-480-366-3546 to speak with GoDaddy's live WooCommerce experts who can assist with the migration of existing WordPress sites over to GoDaddy's compelling new platform.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddys-managed-woocommerce-stores-are-basically-a-cheat-code-for-scaling-e-commerce-301695377.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.