Gods Unchained Is Now Available to 230 Million Players on Epic Games Store

The release on Epic Games Store follows the unveiling of Gods Unchained renewed roadmap and as part of its rebrand rollout

SYDNEY, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Games , a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, today announces that its flagship title, Gods Unchained — Ethereum's highest-grossing trading card game — has become the next crypto game to launch on major digital distribution platform Epic Games Store (EGS).

Gods Unchained's availability on Epic Games Store is a crucial milestone for the game, which aims to place it on equal footing with other digital Trading Card Games (TCG) such as Hearthstone, Magic: The Gathering, Yu Gi Oh, and Legends Of Runeterra.

Following the launch, Gods Unchained will become easily accessible and discoverable for over 230 million PC users worldwide that comprise the Epic Game Store player base today.

"It is hard to overestimate the significance of Gods Unchained's launch on Epic Games Store, one of the largest PC gaming platforms in the world," said Daniel Paez, Executive Producer of Gods Unchained. "We are extremely excited to present our game to a completely new and truly massive audience of traditional PC gamers and TCG enthusiasts. It is a natural continuation of our journey and makes good on our promise to our community to continue to bring Gods Unchained to a new and diverse player base."

The Gods Unchained team recently teased its renewed roadmap for 2023 , with a host of new features planned for integration. After hosting more than 60,000 sessions in one month to focus on gameplay and design during pre-alpha for Android mobile users, Gods Unchained is set to undergo a soft launch on both Android and iOS mobile devices later this year.

Along with a general streamlining of the user experience and numerous quality-of-life improvements, the team is set to experiment with new game mechanics, including the introduction of the long-awaited "Sealed" game mode. Gods Unchained will become the first web3 TCG to introduce this game mode, usually only featured in mainstream TCGs, which will be focused around a buy-in queue with decks built out of a pool of 60 randomly selected cards and three Gods.

In Sealed Mode, players will go through a gauntlet run until they achieve seven wins or suffer three losses — whichever comes first — and will receive rewards based on their performance. To liven things up, normal deckbuilding restrictions won't be applied to this mode, allowing players to have multiple copies of legendaries as well as cross-domain cards from the provided card pool.

Going forward, more new and exciting game modes will rotate in and out. For instance, Chaos Constructed — which is already in active development — will remove limitations around using cards that are in the same domain as the chosen God.

Additionally, the technical framework underpinning the pack opening mechanic has transitioned from a video hosting pack opening experience to a WebGl one, allowing a smoother experience on all devices, including mobile.

Community engagement will also be significantly expanded with the launch of a new content creator program, which allows players to create videos of their favorite gaming moments and share them with the community in return for token rewards.

As the game stands to grow exponentially, Gods Unchained's developers strive to become even more proactive in their communications with the community, including regular dev diaries for game updates and an updated roadmap every quarter so players will know exactly what to expect in the future. Meanwhile, Executive Producer Daniel Paez and other team members will regularly chat with players in Discord to reveal what's happening in the game's ecosystem weekly.

Ultimately, Gods Unchained is entering a completely new and exciting phase of its journey, elevating itself from a primarily web3-native title to a major mainstream TCG with something to offer blockchain enthusiasts and hardcore TCG/Strategy gamers alike.

About Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is the leading web3 trading card game that empowers players with true ownership of their in-game items. Combining the immutability of real, tangible cards with the convenience of digital collectables, players can earn, trade, sell, and collect NFT cards to build strategic decks and compete in skill-based multiplayer battles. Formerly led by Chris Clay, former Game Director of Magic The Gathering Arena, Gods Unchained is enjoyed daily by a loyal community of trading card OGs and web3 enthusiasts alike.

For more information, please visit: https://godsunchained.com/

Join the GU Community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gods-unchained-is-now-available-to-230-million-players-on-epic-games-store-301857464.html

SOURCE Immutable