|
19.07.2022 13:15:43
Godspeed Capital Management LP Proposes To Acquire Hill International
(RTTNews) - Godspeed Capital Management LP has proposed the Board of Directors of Hill International, Inc. (HIL) to acquire the company for $1.85 per share in cash. Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm.
"At this time, we are interested in a consensual transaction in which the parties enter into a short exclusivity period during which time we can finalize our confirmatory due diligence and negotiate the definitive agreements," Godspeed stated.
Godspeed Capital expects to have a fully executed, underwritten financing commitment prior to execution of the definitive merger agreement. The merger agreement would not include a financing or due diligence condition.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hill International Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Hill International Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hill International Inc
|1,72
|-1,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX fester -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte von seiner freundlichen Seite, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex ins Minus dreht. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.