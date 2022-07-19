Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Godspeed Capital Management LP Proposes To Acquire Hill International

(RTTNews) - Godspeed Capital Management LP has proposed the Board of Directors of Hill International, Inc. (HIL) to acquire the company for $1.85 per share in cash. Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm.

"At this time, we are interested in a consensual transaction in which the parties enter into a short exclusivity period during which time we can finalize our confirmatory due diligence and negotiate the definitive agreements," Godspeed stated.

Godspeed Capital expects to have a fully executed, underwritten financing commitment prior to execution of the definitive merger agreement. The merger agreement would not include a financing or due diligence condition.

