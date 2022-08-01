Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 12:00:00

Gofore Plc: Half-year Report 2022 publication and webcast 

Gofore Plc
Press Release
1 August, 2022 


Publication of Gofore's 2022 Half-year Report and webcast 

Gofore Plc will publish its 2022 Half-year Report for January-June on Monday, 15 August 2022 at about 9.00 a.m. EET; after which it will be available on https://gofore.com/en/invest/releases-and-reports/.

A live webcast is held on 15 August 2022 at 1.00. p.m. EET with CEO Mikael Nylund and CFO Teppo Talvinko presenting the results in English. The webcast can be followed at https://gofore.videosync.fi/2022-h1-results. Attendees can post questions during the webcast, to be answered at the end of the event. There is no need to RSVP for the event.

The results presentation and on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at Gofore’s investor pages.

Further enquiries:    

Further information:

Mikael Nylund
CEO
Gofore Plc  
Tel. +358 40 540 2280  
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design, and verification - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. In 2022, Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gofore Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gofore Plc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gofore Plc Registered Shs 23,90 0,63% Gofore Plc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zum Wochenstart leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex kann am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen