Gofore Plc: Publication of Gofore's 2021 financial statements release and invitation to a results presentation

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 09:00



Publication of Gofore's 2021 financial statements release and invitation to a results presentation



Gofore Plc will publish its 2021 financial statements release on Monday, 28 February 2022 approximately at 09.00 am EET (CET +1).

A webcast for analysts and investors will be held on the same day 28 February 2022 at 13.00 pm EET. CEO Mikael Nylund and CFO Teppo Talvinko will present the results in English.



The webcast can be followed at https://gofore.videosync.fi/q4-2021.

Questions to the management can be submitted through the webcast chat.



The presentations will be available on the same day at 13.00 pm EET on www.gofore.com/invest. A recording of the webcast will be available later on the same page.



Further enquiries:???

Mikael?Nylund, CEO,?Gofore?Plc???

tel.?+358 40 540 2280???

mikael.nylund@gofore.com??

??

