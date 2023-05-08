|
08.05.2023 22:30:00
GOGL – 2023 AGM Results Notification
Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company”) advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 8, 2023 at 14:00 hrs, at Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HMCX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 were presented to the Meeting.
In addition, the following resolutions were passed:
- To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.
- To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.
- To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.
- To re-elect John Fredriksen as a Director of the Company
- To re-elect James O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.
- To re-elect Ben Mills as a Director of the Company.
- To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.
- To approve remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023.
May 8, 2023
The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
