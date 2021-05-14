GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q1 2021 Results

Golden Ocean Group Limited will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday 20 May 2021.



In connection with the release, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:

Teleconference and webcast

A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Thursday May 20, 2021. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.bm

b. Conference Call

PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 2071 928000 United Kingdom (toll free): +44 (0) 8003 767922 Norway Toll Free #: 800 518 74 US Toll #: +1 631-5107-495

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 9661474.

Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.bm in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.

REPLAY DETAILS

Replay Access Number: 9661474 International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 3333 009785 Norway #: +47 21 03 42 35 USA Toll #: +1 917-677-7532

Participant list information required: Full Name & Company

May 14, 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



