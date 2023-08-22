|
22.08.2023 11:10:30
GOGL – Invitation to presentation of Q2 2023 Results
Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Tuesday August 29, 2023.
In connection with the release, a conference call and webcast will be held as described below:
Conference call and webcast
A conference call will be held at 3:00 P.M. CEST (9:00 A.M. New York Time) on Tuesday August 29, 2023. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the conference call/webcast.
In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.goldenocean.bm and click on the link to "Webcast”, or access directly via the webcast link below.
b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.
A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
August 22, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
