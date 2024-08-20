20.08.2024 13:00:00

GOGL – Invitation to presentation of Q2 2024 Results

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company”) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Wednesday August 28, 2024.

In connection with the release, a conference call and webcast will be held as described below:

Conference call and webcast
A conference call will be held at 3:00 P.M. CEST (9:00 A.M. New York Time) on Wednesday August 28, 2024. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the conference call/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.goldenocean.bm and click on the link to "Webcast”, or access directly via the webcast link below.

GOGL Q2 2024 Webcast

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

GOGL Q2 2024 Conference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

August 20, 2024
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


