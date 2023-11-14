14.11.2023 08:30:00

GOGL – Invitation to presentation of Q3 2023 Results

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday November 21, 2023.

In connection with the release, a conference call and webcast will be held as described below:

Conference call and webcast
A conference call will be held at 3:00 P.M. CET (9:00 A.M. New York Time) on Tuesday November 21, 2023. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the conference call/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.goldenocean.bm and click on the link to "Webcast”, or access directly via the webcast link below.

GOGL Q3 2023 Webcast

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

GOGL Q3 2023 Conference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

November 14, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 

 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Golden Ocean Group Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Golden Ocean Group Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Golden Ocean Group Ltd 7,00 -0,79% Golden Ocean Group Ltd

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX niedriger erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schwächeln
Der heimische Markt dürfte mit Abgaben in den Donnerstagshandel starten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich vorbörslich stabil. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen