|
05.04.2024 22:30:00
GOGL – Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting
Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company”) announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on April 29, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2023 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.
April 5, 2024
The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Golden Ocean Group Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.