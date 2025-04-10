Golden Ocean Group Aktie

Golden Ocean Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AN0Y / ISIN: BMG396372051

10.04.2025 22:30:00

GOGL – Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company”) announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2024 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

April 10, 2025

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

