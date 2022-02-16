|
16.02.2022 13:12:38
GOGL – Q4 2021 Presentation
Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s fourth quarter 2021 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 16:00 CET.
Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iws2axq5
Attend by Conference Call:
Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:
|International Dial-In:
|+44 (0) 2071 92 8338
|United Kingdom Toll Free:
|08002796619
|Norway Toll Free:
|800 56 865
|US Toll-Free:
|+1 877 870 9135
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 8843228.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at
this website.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
