|
16.02.2023 14:00:00
GOGL – Q4 2022 Presentation
Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s fourth quarter 2022 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET.
Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
GOGL Q4 2022 Webcast
Attend by Conference Call:
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.
GOGL Q4 2022 Conference Call
A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at
this website.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Analysen zu Golden Ocean Group Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Golden Ocean Group Ltd
|8,71
|4,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.