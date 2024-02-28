|
28.02.2024 13:19:43
GOGL – Q4 2023 Presentation
Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s fourth quarter 2023 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET.
Attend by Webcast:
Use the follow link prior to the webcast:
Attend by Conference Call:
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.
A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at this website.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
