26.02.2025 13:38:43

GOGL – Q4 2024 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s fourth quarter 2024 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast: 

Use the follow link prior to the webcast:  
GOGL Q4 2024 Webcast

Attend by Conference Call:

Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.  
GOGL Q4 2024 Conference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

