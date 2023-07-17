GOGL - Transactions made under the buy-back program

Reference is made to the stock announcement on October 4, 2022, where Golden Ocean Group Limited (OSE/NASDAQ: GOGL) announced the commencement of its share buy-back program of maximum USD 100 million to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 of the company's common shares in a 12-month period from the announcement.

Golden Ocean Group Limited ("GOGL” or the "Company”) announces that the Company has during the week ending Friday 14 July 2023, purchased 10,000 of the Company’s own common stocks on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 78.59 per share. Following the completion of the above transactions, GOGL owns a total of 1,767,328 of own shares, corresponding to 0.88 % of the Company’s share capital.

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back program that have been carried out during the above-mentioned date is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

July 17, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

For more info please contact:

Peder Simonsen, Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS.

Telephone +47 22 01 73 40

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Forward-looking statements: This release and any materials distributed in connection with this release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company’s current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Attachments