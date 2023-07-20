20.07.2023 13:01:00

Gogo Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 7, 2023

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before the market opens on August 7, 2023.  The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Conference Call & Web Cast
A live web cast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's investor website at https://ir.gogoair.com.

Participants can also join the call by dialing +1 844-543-0451 (within the United States and Canada).   Please click on the below link to retrieve your unique conference ID to use to access the earnings call:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5dcc68618e8a42ddb898febcb4bd0c81

About Gogo
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2023, Gogo reported 3,447 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 7,046 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,458 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com


Investor Relations Contact:


Media Relations Contact:


William Davis


Caroline Bosco


+1 917-519-6994


+1 312-517-6127


wdavis@gogoair.com 


cbosco@gogoair.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-august-7-2023-301881504.html

SOURCE Gogo Inc.

