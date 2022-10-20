|
Gogo Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the market opens on November 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).Conference Call & Web Cast
A live web cast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's investor website at http://ir.gogoair.com.
Participants can also join the call by dialing +1 844-543-0451 (within the United States and Canada). Please click on the below link to retrieve your unique conference ID to use to access the earnings call:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4e33e92731104f91ba75eb7fcb838e8dAbout Gogo
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.
As of June 30, 2022, Gogo reported 2,893 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,654 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,462 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Relations Contact:
William Davis
Dave Mellin
+1 917-519-6994
+1 720-840-4788
