19.10.2023 13:01:00
Gogo Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Nov. 7, 2023. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).
Conference Call & Web Cast
A live web cast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's investor website at https://ir.gogoair.com/.
Participants can also join the call by dialing +1 844-543-0451 (within the United States and Canada). Please click on the below link to retrieve your unique conference ID to use to access the earnings call:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc916c46af134493e80fe6a372b98e364
About Gogo
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.
As of June 30, 2023, Gogo reported 7,064 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 3,598 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,433 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at gogoair.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Relations Contact:
William Davis
Caroline Bosco
+1 917-519-6994
+1 312-517-6127
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-inc-to-report-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-november-7-2023-301961592.html
SOURCE Gogo Inc.
