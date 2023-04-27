27.04.2023 14:00:00

Gogoro to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11th at 8 a.m. Eastern Time

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro® Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023, before markets open on May 11th, 2023. Gogoro's management team will hold an earnings Webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 11th, 2023 to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

Gogoro Logo

What: Date of Gogoro Q1 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 p.m. Taipei Standard Time
Webcast: https://investor.gogoro.com/news-events/events 

Approximately 24 hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately two weeks thereafter.

About Gogoro
Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized and awarded by Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles", Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit https://www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogoro-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-11th-at-8-am-eastern-time-301809173.html

SOURCE Gogoro

