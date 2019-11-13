GoGreen Hemp Expand CBD Beauty Line With CBD Relief Moisturizing Cream

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoGreen Hemp is making a splash in the CBD skincare industry yet again. After the successful release of their cellulose face mask last year, they are ready to release their CBD relief moisturizing cream. Their current beauty skincare line consists of cbd lip balms, cbd bath bombs, cbd face mask, and cbd massage oil. Their CBD beauty line products are intended to rebalance your skin and aid hydration necessary for healthy skin. All of GoGreen Hemp's products are third party laboratory tested and abide by their Go Green Hemp Gold Standard.

What is the GoGreen Hemp Gold Standard?

The GoGreen Hemp Gold Standard is a commitment to transparency and quality through safe manufacturing processes and thorough third party laboratory testing. GoGreen Hemp tests each product by batch monthly to ensure both potency and purity in all of their products. They also use a double extraction process to ensure the purest THC-Free products on the marketplace. In a marketplace that is relatively unregulated GoGreen Hemp goes above and beyond to provide their customers with safe broad spectrum CBD products.

GoGreen Hemp's Founder, Romas Marcinkevicius states "We have seen the beauty industry embrace the CBD industry with open arms, you can now find various CBD beauty products in big box retailers such as Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue." Since 2016, GoGreen Hemp has stayed ahead of industry changes and regulations by changing their packaging and adding QR codes on all products, which link directly to their lab results.

GoGreen Hemp CBD Relief Moisturizing Cream is loaded with 150mg of active CBD. This cream is bringing together both the therapeutic values of keeping your skin moisturized and the incredible powers of CBD all into one superior beauty product. Along with the benefits of CBD, their moisturizing cream also contain vital ingredients such as:

Peach Fruit Extract, used to help the skin slow down the appearance of aging. This is done by encouraging skin cells to repair themselves and protect against further damage.

Honey Extract, Honey is full of natural antioxidants and is known to help boost moisture and radiance in depleted skin, which is why it's been a favorite for those with dull or dehydrated complexions

Shea Butter, A wonderful moisture-rich skin care ingredient

Hydrolyzed Collagen, Collagen moisturizes skin and works hard to protect the natural skin barrier.

GoGreen Hemp has one of the most diverse product lines in the industry, and are excited to add another effective product to their beauty collection.

Create Balance From Within with GoGreen Hemp's natural CBD products.

About GoGreen Hemp

Founded in 2016, GoGreen Hemp is a family owned and operated company and the exclusive provider of GoGreen Hemp Products. GoGreen Hemp foundation was built on four pillars: Consumer Education, Full transparency, Quality Products, and Fair Prices. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible powers of CBD and its potential to change the world around us. We take pride in informing our customers about the various choices they have when using CBD and how CBD can potentially supplement their daily regimen. For more information, please visit https://www.gogreenhemp.com

