GoHealth Expands Telecare Team to Assist Seniors during COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoHealth announced today that it is expanding its Telecare Team to help seniors during these challenging times. Telehealth has become an important component of the healthcare delivery system, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the GoHealth team is committing more resources to help seniors navigate the multitude of vendors and options. GoHealth's Telecare Team assists Medicare beneficiaries as they seek telehealth services.

"It's a whole new world out there for seniors these days. We interact with Medicare beneficiaries all day long, helping them understand their insurance plan and the benefits that are available to them," said Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO of GoHealth. "We are hiring over 1,000 new licensed agents over the next four months; 200 of them joining the Telecare Team dedicated to helping seniors navigate this new telehealth environment."

According to the CDC, older adults (65 years and older) exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) are at a much higher risk than the younger population, leaving them with limited options for visiting their doctor and performing their daily routine activities. GoHealth helps these older adults, many who have never used these technologies before, to navigate the virtual options available to them. This crisis has accelerated the inevitable adoption of virtual technologies everywhere, but particularly in the healthcare space.

Congress recently passed emergency funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation provides aid to agencies dealing with the virus, but also loosens the restrictions on using telehealth services under the U.S. Medicare program; helping contain the spread of infection through the use of remote tools and services.

Mr. Jones continued, "GoHealth's Telecare Team understands the specific concerns of seniors during this time, and stands ready to help. Through proactive outreach to Medicare beneficiaries, our team is already helping consumers every day to better understand what's covered under their plan and in-network. Thanks to our team's ability to transition rapidly to a remote work environment, consumers have experienced uninterrupted service through the crisis."

GoHealth remains committed to the health and safety of its employees, to its relationships with carrier partners and, most importantly, to being a trusted benefit advisor for its customers. In the face of unprecedented challenge and change, GoHealth will continue to innovate and fulfill its mission to improve the health care system in America.

ABOUT GOHEALTH

GoHealth's mission is to improve the health care system in America. As a healthcare marketplace that provides consumers with quality coverage that meets their needs and fits their budgets, the company connects Americans to affordable insurance throughout every stage of their life.

Founded in 2001 by Brandon Cruz and Clint Jones, GoHealth combines technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match consumers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. The company partners with the nation's top health insurance carriers as a trusted extension of their team, supplying them with scalable business solutions that allow them to focus on what they do best: provide health insurance. Based in Chicago, GoHealth has received numerous awards, including Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, BuiltIn Chicago's Best Places to Work, and the National Association for Business Resources' national and local lists of Best and Brightest for three consecutive years.

SOURCE GoHealth