12.09.2023 14:00:00

GoHealth to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced the company will present virtually at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Central Time.

GoHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/GoHealth, Inc.)

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference.

About GoHealth, Inc.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations
John Shave
jshave@gohealth.com

Media Relations
Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gohealth-to-present-at-the-sidoti-small-cap-conference-301923881.html

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GoHealth Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GoHealth Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX nahe der Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte ohne große Ausschläge. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen