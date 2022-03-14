|
14.03.2022 21:12:00
GoHealth's Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for March 15, 2022
CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on March 15, 2022 after 4:00 p.m. (ET), followed by a conference call/live audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. (ET).
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A digital audio recording of the conference call will be made available following the conference call. Interested parties are also invited to join the conference call by dialing 1-833-519-1310 and conference ID 2679849. The company suggests that participants dial-in approximately ten minutes in advance of the 5:00 p.m. (ET) start time.
About GoHealth, Inc.:
As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.
Investor Relations:
IR@gohealth.com
Media Relations:
Pressinquiries@gohealth.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gohealths-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-scheduled-for-march-15-2022-301502211.html
SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.
