Going Above and Beyond is the Heartbeat of National Heritage Academies During National Charter Schools Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 25 years National Heritage Academies (NHA) has been dedicated to developing the whole student, mind and heart. A Michigan-based free public charter school network, NHA has teachers system-wide who act with compassion, integrity, inspiration, and perseverance.

The coronavirus pandemic did not halt this commitment. Instead it amplified the passion and dedication teachers and school leaders have to ensure students are getting what they need, both academically and emotionally.

During National Charter Schools Week (NCSW) celebrations, taking place May 10-16, NHA is celebrating its superheroes who have kept kids connected and engaged despite the fact they are not able to be together in-person. That makes the theme for NCSW 2020, which is Above and Beyond, that much more relevant.

"The job of a teacher isn't easy, especially now, given the heart of what they do is based on in-person connections, but they are taking on the new remote teaching reality with grace, care, and positivity," said Brian Britton, NHA president and chief executive officer. "Their dedication and hard work is nothing short of amazing."

Take for instance Anne Brophy, reading specialist at Flagship Charter Academy, who partnered with her husband and their pet bird to bring story time to life. Or, Kawon Jones, an Atlanta Heights Charter School art teacher who is inspiring his students' imagination and creating new spaces for peer and teacher interactions.

Serving more than 60,000 students across nine states is no small feat. Following the unexpected school building closures, teachers have demonstrated their resilience in supporting the success of NHA students. The one question that is asked most consistently by teachers is: "What do my students need?"

From placing almost 400,000 learning support materials in the hands of their scholars, to checking in via phone call, to hand-delivering educational technology to families, to teachers celebrating their students virtually, teachers are going above and beyond to meet the needs of their students.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies is a network of 89 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten through eighth-grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/going-above-and-beyond-is-the-heartbeat-of-national-heritage-academies-during-national-charter-schools-week-301059443.html

SOURCE National Heritage Academies