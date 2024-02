Going Back to Work in Retirement Could Impact Your Social Security Benefits -- for Better and for Worse

There's a reason some retirees opt to reenter the workforce after being out of it for years. Retirement has a sneaky way of being more expensive than many people anticipate. You may decide to start working again in retirement to drum up extra income.Also, retirement can be kind of boring. It's hard to go from a full-time work schedule to suddenly having little to do with your days. And if you're craving the company of others, that's reason enough to return to a job -- even if you're not so desperate for extra retirement income.But if you're going to return to work while collecting Social Security, it's important to know the rules. Here's how starting a job could impact your benefits for better and for worse.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel