|
01.02.2024 11:00:00
Going cloud-scale with Azure Automation
One of the great advantages of using the public cloud is the ability to deploy applications and services at scale. But scale has a flip side, as working with dozens or hundreds of servers imposes new constraints on systems administration. Where we could manage one or two devices using a CLI or a GUI, or 10 or 20 devices using our own scripts, managing a massive fleet of devices requires a very different approach. We need infrastructure as code and automation.This approach is the basis for Microsoft’s Azure Automation, a collection of tools for managing virtual infrastructures using a mix of declarative deployments and PowerShell-based Desired State Configuration (DSC). Azure Automation brings together familiar technologies like Azure Resource Manager and the Bicep infrastructure definition language, reducing the learning curve and extending their capabilities.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
