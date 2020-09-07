GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2020

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

During August, GOL operated approximately 190 flights per day, reopened four bases (Campina Grande, Caxias do Sul, Marabá and Montes Claros) and added 51 daily frequencies in its main hubs at the Guarulhos, (São Paulo) and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro) airports. GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the equilibrium between supply and demand.

August/20 x July/20 Highlights:

In the domestic market in August 2020 , demand (RPK) for GOL's flights was up by 19.8% over July 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 17.8% over July 2020 . GOL's domestic load factor was 79.4% in August.

August/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Aug/20 Aug/19 % Var. 8M20 8M19 % Var. Aug/20 LTM Aug/19 LTM % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 5,800 22,168 -73.8% 79,322 169,358 -53.2% 169,341 252,527 -32.9%

Seats (thousand) 1,020 3,881 -73.7% 13,592 29,596 -54.1% 29,569 44,127 -33.0%

ASK (million) 1,247 4,263 -70.7% 15,758 33,598 -53.1% 33,227 49,900 -33.4%

RPK (million) 990 3,515 -71.8% 12,537 27,634 -54.6% 26,766 40,841 -34.5%

Load factor 79.4% 82.4% -3.0 p.p 79.6% 82.2% -2.6 p.p 80.6% 81.8% -1.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 792 3,119 -74.6% 10,458 23,779 -56.0% 23,114 35,339 -34.6%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 5,800 20,626 -71.9% 74,930 157,820 -52.5% 159,470 236,226 -32.5%

Seats (thousand) 1,020 3,614 -71.8% 12,841 27,596 -53.5% 27,875 41,294 -32.5%

ASK (million) 1,247 3,630 -65.6% 13,973 28,651 -51.2% 29,262 42,920 -31.8%

RPK (million) 990 3,025 -67.3% 11,248 23,823 -52.8% 23,846 35,510 -32.8%

Load factor 79.4% 83.3% -3.9 p.p 80.5% 83.1% -2.6 p.p 81.5% 82.7% -1.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 792 2,933 -73.0% 9,964 22,325 -55.4% 21,963 33,263 -34.0%

International GOL



















Departures 0 1,542 N.A. 4,392 11,538 -61.9% 9,871 16,301 -39.4%

Seats (thousand) 0 267 N.A. 751 2,000 -62.4% 1,695 2,833 -40.2%

ASK (million) 0 633 N.A. 1,784 4,948 -63.9% 3,965 6,980 -43.2%

RPK (million) 0 490 N.A. 1,290 3,812 -66.2% 2,920 5,331 -45.2%

Load factor 0 77.4% N.A. 72.3% 77.0% -4.7 p.p 73.7% 76.4% -2.7 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 0 186 N.A. 494 1,454 -66.0% 1,151 2,076 -44.6%

On-time Departures 96.2% 92.0% 4.2 p.p 95.1% 90.5% 4.6 p.p 92.5% 90.2% 2.3 p.p

Flight Completion 98.4% 98.9% -0.5 p.p 96.4% 97.5% -1.1 p.p 97.3% 97.9% -0.6 p.p

Cargo Ton 2.0 8.5 -76.7% 27.4 64.9 -57.8% 62.4 102.6 -39.2%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures









GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 130 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

