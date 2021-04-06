GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2021

SÃO PAULO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of March 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

During March, GOL operated an average of 245 flights per day, and adjusted frequencies to match lower demand in its hubs in Congonhas (São Paulo), Galeão (Rio de Janeiro), Brasília (Distrito Federal), Fortaleza (Ceará) and Salvador (Bahia). GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the market.

March/21 x February/21 Highlights:

In the domestic market in March 2021 , demand (RPK) for GOL's flights decreased 32% over February 2021 and supply (ASK) decreased by 23% over February 2021 , primarily due to a reduction in the demand for airline tickets and an increase in cancellations and no-shows deriving from the effects of a second wave of Covid-19. GOL's domestic load factor was 71.8% in March.

March/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Mar/21 Mar/20 % Var. 1Q21 1Q20 % Var. Mar/21 LTM Mar/20 LTM % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 7,581 15,797 -52.0% 32,689 62,956 -48.1% 94,261 258,562 -63.5%

Seats (thousand) 1,331 2,698 -50.7% 5,723 10,834 -47.2% 16,429 45,260 -63.7%

ASK (million) 1,609 3,079 -47.8% 6,976 12,462 -44.0% 19,655 50,489 -61.1%

RPK (million) 1,154 2,206 -47.7% 5,570 9,947 -44.0% 15,749 41,185 -61.8%

Load factor 71.8% 71.6% 0.2 p.p 79.8% 79.8% 0.0 p.p 80.1% 81.6% -1.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 937 1,868 -49.8% 4,485 8,346 -46.3% 12,915 35,832 -64.0%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 7,581 14,783 -48.7% 32,689 58,570 -44.2% 94,255 241,531 -61.0%

Seats (thousand) 1,331 2,525 -47.3% 5,723 10,084 -43.2% 16,428 42,324 -61.2%

ASK (million) 1,609 2,666 -39.7% 6,976 10,682 -34.7% 19,652 43,599 -54.9%

RPK (million) 1,154 1,942 -40.6% 5,570 8,660 -35.7% 15,747 35,991 -56.2%

Load factor 71.8% 72.9% -1.1 p.p 79.8% 81.1% -1.2 p.p 80.1% 82.5% -2.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 937 1,756 -46.6% 4,485 7,853 -42.9% 12,914 33,814 -61.8%

International GOL



















Departures 0 1,014 N.A. 0 4,386 N.A. 6 17,031 N.A.

Seats (thousand) 0 173 N.A. 0 750 N.A. 1 2,936 N.A.

ASK (million) 0 413 N.A. 0 1,780 N.A. 4 6,890 N.A.

RPK (million) 0 263 N.A. 0 1,288 N.A. 2 5,195 N.A.

Load factor 0 63.8% N.A. 0 72.3% N.A. 56.2% 75.4% -19.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 0 113 N.A. 0 493 N.A. 1 2,018 N.A.

On-time Departures 97.9% 96.7% 1.2 p.p 96.3% 92.6% 3.7 p.p 95.6% 90.3% 5.3 p.p

Flight Completion 96.5% 92.2% 4.3 p.p 98.4% 97.5% 1.0 p.p 97.6% 98.3% -0.7 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 3.6 6.2 -41.7% 10.0 20.2 -50.7% 30.7 96.9 -68.3%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

