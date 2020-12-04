GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2020

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

During November, GOL operated an average of 369 flights per day and increased frequencies at the Congonhas (São Paulo), Santos Dumont (Rio de Janeiro) and Salvador (Bahia) airports. GOL remains disciplined in the maintenance of supply-demand equilibrium, reinforcing its leadership of the market.

November/20 x October/20 Highlights:

In the domestic market in November 2020 , demand (RPK) for GOL's flights was up by 5% over October 2020 and supply (ASK) decreased by 3% over October 2020 . GOL's domestic load factor was 84.5% in November.

November/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Nov/20 Nov/19 % Var. 11M20 11M19 % Var. Nov/20 LTM Nov/19 LTM % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 11,068 21,730 -49.1% 109,766 234,656 -53.2% 134,487 257,706 -47.8%

Seats (thousand) 1,948 3,887 -49.9% 18,946 41,213 -54.0% 23,307 45,242 -48.5%

ASK (million) 2,254 4,198 -46.3% 22,015 46,220 -52.4% 26,862 50,929 -47.3%

RPK (million) 1,904 3,391 -43.8% 17,593 37,888 -53.6% 21,568 41,824 -48.4%

Load factor 84.5% 80.8% 3.7 p.p 79.9% 82.0% -2.1 p.p 80.3% 82.1% -1.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,604 3,053 -47.5% 14,700 32,916 -55.3% 18,219 36,229 -49.7%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 11,068 20,519 -46.1% 105,374 219,127 -51.9% 128,607 240,773 -46.6%

Seats (thousand) 1,948 3,678 -47.0% 18,195 38,523 -52.8% 22,303 42,311 -47.3%

ASK (million) 2,254 3,712 -39.3% 20,230 39,680 -49.0% 24,490 43,731 -44.0%

RPK (million) 1,904 3,036 -37.3% 16,304 32,885 -50.4% 19,839 36,316 -45.4%

Load factor 84.5% 81.8% 2.7 p.p 80.6% 82.9% -2.3 p.p 81.0% 83.0% -2.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,604 2,913 -44.9% 14,206 30,995 -54.2% 17,535 34,124 -48.6%

International GOL



















Departures 0 1,211 N.A. 4,392 15,529 -71.7% 5,880 16,933 -65.3%

Seats (thousand) 0 209 N.A. 751 2,690 -72.1% 1,004 2,932 -65.7%

ASK (million) 0 485 N.A. 1,784 6,540 -72.7% 2,372 7,198 -67.0%

RPK (million) 0 355 N.A. 1,290 5,003 -74.2% 1,729 5,509 -68.6%

Load factor 0 73.2% N.A. 72.3% 76.5% -4.2 p.p 72.9% 76.5% -3.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 0 141 N.A. 494 1,920 -74.3% 684 2,106 -67.5%

On-time Departures 93.5% 85.0% 8.5 p.p 95.3% 90.2% 5.1 p.p 94.1% 89.6% 4.5 p.p

Flight Completion 99.1% 99.4% -0.3 p.p 97.1% 97.9% -0.8 p.p 97.3% 98.0% -0.7 p.p

Cargo Ton 3.5 9.0 -61.3% 36.8 90.5 -59.3% 46.2 100.6 -54.1%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

