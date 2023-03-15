|
15.03.2023 14:00:19
Golar closes acquisition of New Fortress Energy stake in FLNG Hilli
Further to the announcement on February 6, 2023, Golar LNG Limited ("Golar”) is pleased to confirm today that the agreement to acquire New Fortress Energy Inc.’s ("NFE”) interest in FLNG Hilli, effective January 1, 2023, has closed.
In return for NFE’s 50% Common Unit holding in Golar Hilli LLC, Golar has transferred its remaining 4.1 million NFE shares to NFE, paid NFE $100 million in cash, and assumed approximately $323 million of FLNG Hilli debt.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflects management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may,” "could,” "should,” "would,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "forecast,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "propose,” "potential,” "continue,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Golar LNG Limited undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.
Hamilton, Bermuda
March 15, 2023
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Karl Fredrik Staubo - CEO
Eduardo Maranhão - CFO
Stuart Buchanan - Head of Investor Relations
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Golar LNG LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Golar LNG LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Golar LNG LtdShs
|19,70
|-1,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinserhöhung im Fokus: Dow in grün -- ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich am Donnerstag zunehmend im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist im Verlauf des Donnerstagshandels ins Minus gedreht. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost übernahmen am Donnerstag die Bären das Ruder.