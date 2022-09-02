Golar enters into swap arrangements for Q4 2022 and 2023 Dutch Title Transfer Facility exposure

Golar LNG Limited ("Golar”) announces today that it has entered into two swap arrangements for its Dutch Title Transfer Facility ("TTF”) linked production on the FLNG Hilli:

Q4 2022: Hedged approximately 50% of TTF linked production at $70.0/MMBtu. Golar’s share of the TTF linked Distributable Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 at $70.0/MMBtu is expected to be $56 million, of which $28 million is hedged. We remain exposed for the remaining 50% of our Q4 2022 TTF linked production. A TTF price of $70.0/MMBtu is the energy equivalent to a Brent oil price of approximately $412/bbl.

Hedged approximately 50% of TTF linked production at $70.0/MMBtu. Golar’s share of the TTF linked Distributable Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 at $70.0/MMBtu is expected to be $56 million, of which $28 million is hedged. We remain exposed for the remaining 50% of our Q4 2022 TTF linked production. A TTF price of $70.0/MMBtu is the energy equivalent to a Brent oil price of approximately $412/bbl. Full year 2023: Hedged 50% of 2023 TTF linked production at $50.5/MMBtu. As announced on our Q2 earnings results on 11 August, we have previously hedged 50% of 2023 TTF linked production at $49.5/MMBtu. Hence Golar is now fully hedged for its 2023 TTF price exposure at an average price of $50.0/MMBtu. We expect to generate 2023 Distributable Adjusted EBITDA from TTF linked production of $150 million. A TTF price of $50.0/MMBtu is the energy equivalent to a Brent oil price of approximately $294/bbl.

The hedging transaction secures cash flow visibility at attractive historical levels for TTF gas prices and will generate significant free cash flow to equity for Golar.

