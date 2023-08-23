Golar FLNG Gimi Gastech event and FLNG tour

Golar LNG Limited ("Golar” or "the Company”) announces today that it will be hosting a presentation and FLNG Gimi vessel tour at Singapore’s Seatrium Benoi Yard on September 6, 2023 coinciding with Gastech 2023 and ahead of FLNG Gimi’s expected yard departure. Shareholders, analysts and other interested stakeholders are invited to join senior management in Singapore for this unique opportunity to learn more about Golar’s impressive second FLNG vessel ahead of her departure for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project.

Due to the nature of the event, spaces are strictly limited. Should you wish to attend this invitation only occasion, please send an expression of interest to gimi.gastech2023@golar.com by August 28, 2023. Travel costs are to be covered by invited guests. For additional information on Golar’s FLNG Gimi event, please refer to the presentation and other event materials that will be posted to the Investors section of the Company website.

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 23, 2023

Enquiries:

Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900

Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act