On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 18, 2026, Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) announced $1.6 billion in new liquidity facilities and continued operational progress across its floating natural gas fleet. These financing moves secure funding for planned capital expenditures through 2030 while positioning the business to capture expanding global liquefaction demand. Three takeaways from management explain where the business is headed.

Golar LNG added $1.6 billion of liquidity during the third quarter through a $600 million revolving credit facility, a $500 million senior unsecured bond, and an expanded sale and leaseback facility. This funding capacity covers growth capital expenditures through 2030 without requiring equity dilution.

Golar LNG currently generates $800 million in contracted annual run rate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA. Securing a long-term charter for its fourth floating liquefied natural gas vessel delivering in 2029 will expand that base above $1.2 billion.

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