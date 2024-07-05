Golar LNG Ties-up With Pan American To Monetize Argentina's LNG; Stock UP Over 14% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Golar LNG Ltd. (GNLG), an owner and operator of marine LNG infrastructure, announced on Friday that it has inked agreements with the oil and gas company Pan American Energy or PAE for a 20-year deployment of a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas or FLNG vessel in Argentina.

This venture will allow a gas sales agreement from PAE for the supply of gas and a FLNG charter agreement with Golar which includes a base tariff and commodity exposure to LNG sales prices.

The FLNG project will monetize Argentine gas, tapping into the vast resources from the Vaca Muerta shale formation in the Neuquina Basin. The project is expected to start LNG exports within 2027, establishing Argentina as an LNG exporter.

The project also aims to utilize Golar's FLNG Hilli, with a nameplate capacity of 2.45 million tons per annum or mtpa, providing an equivalent net tariff of $2.6/mmBtu with an additional commodity-linked pricing element.

Golar has flexibility to consider a swap alternative for another suitable Golar FLNG unit.

As part of the tie-up, Golar will hold a 10 percent stake in Southern Energy S.A., a dedicated joint venture with PAE, responsible for the purchase of domestic natural gas, operations, and sale and marketing of LNG volumes from Argentina.

GNLG was trading up by 14.32 percent at $36 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.