Gold again for Implenia in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating



15.06.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Implenia once again achieves Gold status in 2023 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating | Remains in top five percent in its industry | Further improvement in point score confirms Implenia as industry leader Glattpark (Opfikon), 15 June 2023 Implenia has once again achieved Gold status in the 2023 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating. With 70 points, a further improvement on the previous year, the construction and real estate service provider is ranked among the best five percent in its industry. EcoVadis is the worlds biggest provider of sustainability ratings rating more than 100,000 companies from over 175 countries. Alongside its EcoVadis Gold Rating, Implenia holds the highest AAA rating from MSCI ESG Research and is ranked by Sustainalytics as an industry leader for ESG (environment, social affairs and governance).



This renewed Gold rating from EcoVadis confirms our commitment to sustainability. Its pleasing to know that were still leading the way in our industry, says Anita Eckardt, Chairman of Implenias Sustainability Committee. More and more public and private sector customers place value on a good EcoVadis rating when awarding projects. Because of our standards, our health and safety processes and our Code of Conduct, we once again scored particularly highly in the environmental and the labour and human rights categories. We improved our score for ethics thanks to a strong internal awareness of compliance issues and detailed, transparent reporting.



As one of the five corporate values and an integral part of its mission, sustainability is firmly embedded in Implenias culture and practised every day in its work. Implenia has set itself twelve ambitious goals for 2025 and, according to its latest Sustainability Report, is well on the way to achieving them. The leading Swiss construction and real estate service provider has shown that following a successful corporate transformation accompanied by a significant share price increase, it is also very well positioned in terms of sustainability. Contact for media:

