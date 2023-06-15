|
15.06.2023 07:00:12
Gold again for Implenia in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating
|
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Implenia once again achieves Gold status in 2023 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating | Remains in top five percent in its industry | Further improvement in point score confirms Implenia as industry leader
Glattpark (Opfikon), 15 June 2023 Implenia has once again achieved Gold status in the 2023 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating. With 70 points, a further improvement on the previous year, the construction and real estate service provider is ranked among the best five percent in its industry. EcoVadis is the worlds biggest provider of sustainability ratings rating more than 100,000 companies from over 175 countries. Alongside its EcoVadis Gold Rating, Implenia holds the highest AAA rating from MSCI ESG Research and is ranked by Sustainalytics as an industry leader for ESG (environment, social affairs and governance).
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Dates for investors:
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,600 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2022. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1657509
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1657509 15.06.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Implenia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Gold again for Implenia in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Erneut Gold für Implenia im Nachhaltigkeitsrating von EcoVadis (EQS Group)
|
30.05.23
|Implenia gewinnt in Deutschland und der Schweiz Hochbauaufträge im Gesamtwert von mehr als CHF 170 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
30.05.23
|Implenia wins building construction contracts in Germany and Switzerland worth a total of over CHF 170 million (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|Akquisition von Wincasa durch Implenia erfolgreich abgeschlossen (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|Implenias acquisition of Wincasa successfully completed (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|Implenia baut Position als Branchenführer für Nachhaltigkeit aus (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|Implenia expands its position as industry leader in sustainability (EQS Group)