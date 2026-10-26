Gold Edges Higher As Oil Prices Retreat After Nearing Six-month Highs

(RTTNews) - Gold edged higher on Monday as investors closely monitored the situation in the Middle East and awaited an upcoming Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.

Spot gold rose half a percent to $4,017.37 an ounce, hovering close to a three-month low after falling 4 percent last week, marking its biggest weekly decline since June. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $4,030.75.

Easing oil prices tempered inflation concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve's October 27-28 meeting.

Oil prices fell more than 2 percent, retreating from a six-month high reached on Friday amid reports of diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions in West Asia.

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday as part of renewed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate reginal tensions in coordination with the United States.

Saudi Arabia partially resumed operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday, even as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis vowed to keep striking the facility, calling it a "military target."

Also, Singapore and Saudi Arabia have announced plans to store Saudi crude oil in the underground Jurong Rock Caverns from the second half of 2027 as part of a plan to cope with disruptions from the U.S.-Iran war.

Investors also looked forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting set for Tuesday and Wednesday for clues on whether policymakers remain inclined to raise rates further this year.

The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday, but a quarter point rate hike is still widely expected at the Fed's December meeting.

Monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank, Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan as well as the release of U.S. GDP and PCE inflation data could also shape rate expectations as the week progresses and the U.S. midterm elections approach.